Cooper went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Wednesday's 5-2 extra-inning win over the Giants.

Cooper tied the game at 2-2 with his seventh-inning blast. The first baseman logged just his second multi-hit effort in September, a month in which he's gone 10-for-48 (.208) with three homers and nine RBI over 18 games. He's at a .254/.306/.426 slash line with 17 homers, 18 doubles, 61 RBI, 42 runs scored and no stolen bases through 121 games between San Diego and Miami this year.