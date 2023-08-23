Cooper will start at first base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Since being acquired from the Marlins on Aug. 1, Cooper has largely served as a short-side platoon at either first base or designated hitter, but he should carve out a larger share of playing time versus right-handed pitching after Ji-Man Choi (rib) was placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 14. Since Choi played his last game Aug. 11, Cooper has started nine of the Padres' subsequent 12 games, and two of those absences came over the weekend while Cooper dealt with a wrist injury.