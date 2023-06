Hawkins has been on the injured list since May 9 with a lat strain and does not have a timeline to return, Baseball America reports.

The 6-foot-5 righty notched a 3.60 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 15 innings across four starts for High-A Fort Wayne before suffering the injury. Hawkins has a starter's pitch mix, but he is already 23 and there are concerns about durability and command.