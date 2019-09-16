Padres' Garrett Richards: Activated for season debut
Richards (elbow) was activated as expected ahead of his season debut start Monday against Milwaukee.
Richards is ready to go after recovering from Tommy John surgery. He's only reached four innings in his rehab appearances, so he'll likely be on some sort of pitch count for his first start of the year. The veteran owns a career 3.54 ERA over parts of eight major-league seasons, thought it's unclear what to expect in his first few outings following a long absence.
