Richards didn't factor into the decision in Monday's game between the Padres and the Rockies. He tossed 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out four.

Richards was coming off back-to-back short outings and, while he was able to pitch into the fourth in this one, he left the contest still one out away from completing four innings. This was a bounce-back performance from the veteran, who was coming off a disastrous outing against the Mariners -- six runs in two-thirds of an inning -- his last time out.