Richards (elbow) will start a rehab assignment with High-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Richards made two appearances with the Padres' AZL affiliate and is now ready to move up in the minors. The 31-year-old is recovering from July 2018 Tommy John surgery and will require numerous rehab appearances before being ready to rejoin the Padres.

More News
Our Latest Stories