Richards pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and three walks while striking out six in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Fully healthy for the first time since 2018, Richards had a strong start to the 2020 campaign despite not factoring into the result. The right-hander has battled injuries frequently since 2016, but a career 3.60 ERA indicates Richards can be a productive No. 3 starter for the Padres. His next turn on the mound comes Friday in Colorado.