Richards (elbow) will start for High-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday and could pitch for the Padres next week, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Richards has made three minor-league starts -- hurling 53 pitches in each outing -- since returning from a shoulder issue that halted his rehab for much of August. He'll start for High-A Lake Elsinore in Game 1 of the California League Championship Series on Tuesday before potentially joining the Padres for their series in Milwaukee next week. The 31-year-old has not pitched in the majors since July of 2018.