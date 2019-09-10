Padres' Garrett Richards: Could return to majors next week
Richards (elbow) will start for High-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday and could pitch for the Padres next week, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Richards has made three minor-league starts -- hurling 53 pitches in each outing -- since returning from a shoulder issue that halted his rehab for much of August. He'll start for High-A Lake Elsinore in Game 1 of the California League Championship Series on Tuesday before potentially joining the Padres for their series in Milwaukee next week. The 31-year-old has not pitched in the majors since July of 2018.
