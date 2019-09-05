Padres' Garrett Richards: Dominates in High-A start
Richards (elbow) pitched four scoreless innings for High-A Lake Elsinore on Wednesday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out five.
Richards tossed 33 of his 53 pitches for strikes while leading Lake Elsinore to a win in the first game of the California League playoffs. The strong outing was a nice rebound from his previous rehab start in which he surrendered four earned runs and four walks in 1.2 innings. The 31-year-old has his sights set on returning to the majors before the end of September despite posting a 7.42 ERA and issuing 12 walks in 13.1 innings between three minor-league levels this season.
