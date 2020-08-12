Richards (1-1) pitched six innings against the Dodgers on Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks while striking out three to pick up the win.

Richards yielded a run in the second inning but little else as he limited Los Angeles to eight baserunners in his six frames. The right-hander threw 59 of 86 pitches for strikes and got ahead of 16 of the 23 batters he faced. Both the win and the quality start were firsts this season for Richards, who has posted a 3.74 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB through his first four starts. Richards is projected to make his next appearance on the road against Arizona on Sunday.