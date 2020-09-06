Richards (2-2) allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out nine in seven innings in Sunday's win over the Athletics.

Richards had allowed a combined seven runs over 6.1 innings in his last three starts, but he was able to quiet the Athletics' bats quite well Sunday. Only two of the seven hits he allowed went for extra bases, including Sean Murphy's seventh-inning solo shot. Richards now has a 4.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 38 strikeouts across 42 innings this season. The 32-year-old's next turn on the mound is expected to be Friday versus the Giants.