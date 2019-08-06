Richards (elbow) exited his rehab start Monday with High-A Lake Elsinore in the third inning due to what was described as tightness in his shoulder, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Making his fourth rehab start overall and his second for the California League affiliate, Richards cruised through 2.2 scoreless innings, giving up only two hits and two walks while striking out five. The 31-year-old, who is on the comeback trail following July 2018 Tommy John surgery, was ultimately forced to tap out of the contest after 51 pitches, with the health setback now potentially thwarting his efforts to make it back to the big leagues in 2019. While it's at least positive that Richards' injury isn't to his surgically repaired elbow, he'll head back to San Diego for further evaluation before the organization determines the next step for his rehab.