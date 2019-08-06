Padres' Garrett Richards: Hits snag in fourth rehab start
Richards (elbow) exited his rehab start Monday with High-A Lake Elsinore in the third inning due to what was described as tightness in his shoulder, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Making his fourth rehab start overall and his second for the California League affiliate, Richards cruised through 2.2 scoreless innings, giving up only two hits and two walks while striking out five. The 31-year-old, who is on the comeback trail following July 2018 Tommy John surgery, was ultimately forced to tap out of the contest after 51 pitches, with the health setback now potentially thwarting his efforts to make it back to the big leagues in 2019. While it's at least positive that Richards' injury isn't to his surgically repaired elbow, he'll head back to San Diego for further evaluation before the organization determines the next step for his rehab.
More News
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Still in mix for 2019•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Reaches deal with San Diego•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Targeting 2020 return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...