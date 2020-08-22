Richards allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out four in two innings versus the Astros on Friday. He did not factor in the decision.

Richards needed 64 pitches (36 strikes) to complete just the pair of innings. A Carlos Correa RBI single was the only damage on his line. Richards now has a 3.52 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 25 strikeouts through 30.2 innings. He'll look to last a bit longer in his next start, currently scheduled for Thursday versus the Mariners.