Padres' Garrett Richards: Lasts 3.2 innings in first start
Richards (0-1) gave up three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out five through 3.2 innings to take the loss against the Brewers on Monday.
Richards had only allowed one run going into the fourth inning when he gave up three hits and two runs before he was removed from the game. The 31-year-old earned 20 called strikes on his 61 pitches and had an encouraging performance for his first start back from Tommy John surgery. Richards is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Diamondbacks at Petco Park.
