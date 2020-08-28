Richards (1-2) took the loss in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against Seattle, pitching two-thirds of an inning and allowing six runs on four hits and two walks.

Richards struggled with both his control and command in the contest, throwing only 17 of 33 pitches for strikes and getting knocked around for a pair of home runs. It was the second short start in row for the right-hander, who lasted only two innings in his previous outing while also struggling to locate pitches in the strike zone. Richards will try to turn things around when he faces the Angels in a road tilt Thursday.