Richards was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Richards underwent Tommy John surgery in July of 2018, and he is reportedly aiming to return for the 2020 season. As such, he is a logical candidate to move to the 60-day IL in order to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for recent signee Aaron Loup. Richards will continue to rehab his elbow for the duration of the season.

