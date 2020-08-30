Richards will start Monday's game against the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Richards has had back-to-back short starts, with his most recent outing coming Thursday against the Mariners. During that appearance, he gave up six runs on four hits and two walks while striking out zero over two-thirds of an inning as he was charged with the loss. The brevity of Richards' recent appearances will allow him to start Monday at Coors Field on short rest as he attempts to turn things around.
More News
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Lit up in nightcap•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Labors through two innings•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Tosses seven strong innings•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Earns win in quality start•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: In line to start Tuesday•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Takes loss against Dodgers•