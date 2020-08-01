Richards didn't factor into the decision in Friday's contest between the Rockies and the Padres. He allowed four runs on eight hits and one walk while fanning six across 5.2 innings.

Richards has racked up 12 strikeouts in his first two starts and is yet to earn a win, although Friday's effort against the Padres was a step back compared to what he did in his season debut when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Diamondbacks. His next scheduled start seems a lot tougher on paper -- he will face the Dodgers at home Aug. 5.