Padres' Garrett Richards: No setbacks this spring
Richards maintained full health throughout spring training, Bill Center of FriarWire reports.
Richards pitched only three big-league innings last season following a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery. However, he is expected to fill a key role in the middle of San Diego's rotation this season as long as his arm holds up. All signs have been positive thus far; Richards' fastball hit the mid-90s in Cactus League play and "the bite was back to his lethal slider," per Center. The right-hander's spring numbers also give the Padres reason to be excited -- he held opponents scoreless over 5.1 innings while posting a 6:1 K:BB.
