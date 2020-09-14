Richards allowed a run on two hits and two walks and struck out three over 4.1 innings in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Giants. He did not factor in the decision.

Richards allowed an RBI dounle to Mike Yastrzemski in the second inning, but that was the only damage on his line. Unfortunately, the Padres' offense didn't produce enough to put Richards in position for a win. The 32-year-old lowered his ERA to 4.27 with a 1.29 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 46.1 innings this season. Richards is expected to face the Mariners on Saturday in his next start.