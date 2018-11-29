Padres' Garrett Richards: Reaches deal with San Diego
Richards (elbow) agreed to a contract with the Padres on Thursday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, the deal is reportedly worth around $15 million over the next two seasons. Richards underwent Tommy John surgery in July, so he's not expected to be available for the Padres until the 2020 season. Prior to suffering the injury, the right-hander notched a 3.66 ERA and 87:34 K:BB across 16 starts (76.1 innings). While injuries have limited the 30-year-old to just 138.2 innings over the past three seasons, he's proven to be a valuable rotation piece when healthy, posting a combined 3.15 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 8.5 K/9 over the past five seasons (514.2 innings).
