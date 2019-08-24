Richards will throw live batting practice Saturday and is expected to make a rehab appearance with High-A Lake Elsinore on Thursday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Richards last pitched Aug. 5, tossing 2.2 innings before departing with shoulder discomfort. He has thrown a number of bullpen sessions since then and is eager to resume his rehab assignment in order to meet his goal of returning to the majors before the end of the season. The 31-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in July of 2018.