Richards resumed throwing Friday and may be in line for a rehab start this week, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Richards was shut down with shoulder tightness following his previous rehab outing on August 5, but the setback appears to have pushed back his recovery by only four days. Richards underwent Tommy John surgery in July of 2018 and has set a goal of pitching for the Padres by the end of the season.

