Padres' Garrett Richards: Resumes throwing
Richards resumed throwing Friday and may be in line for a rehab start this week, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Richards was shut down with shoulder tightness following his previous rehab outing on August 5, but the setback appears to have pushed back his recovery by only four days. Richards underwent Tommy John surgery in July of 2018 and has set a goal of pitching for the Padres by the end of the season.
More News
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Hits snag in fourth rehab start•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Still in mix for 2019•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Reaches deal with San Diego•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Shifted to 60-day DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...