Richards' start scheduled for Friday was postponed after a player for the Giants tested positive for COVID-19.
Friday's game was called off just before the first pitch due to the positive COVID-19 test. Contact tracing hasn't been done yet, and it's unclear how the postponement will impact the Padres' schedule going forward.
