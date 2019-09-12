Padres' Garrett Richards: Set for bullpen session
Richards (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday and if all goes well could make a start during next week's four-game series in Milwaukee, which begins Monday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Richards has yet to pitch this season as he's covered from Tommy John surgery, so his return to a big-league mound would be a major step. The 31-year-old has made three rehab starts since being shut down with shoulder tightness in August and topped out at 63 pitches in Tuesday's outing, so he figures to have a limited pitch count if he does return against the Brewers.
