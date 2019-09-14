Richards (elbow) will start Monday in Milwaukee.

Richards has thrown just 138.2 innings over the last four seasons due to a string of elbow problems, issues which finally resulted in Tommy John surgery last July. He's been a quality arm when healthy, posting a 3.54 ERA across parts of eight big-league seasons, all with the Angels. He hasn't been able to recapture that form in 17.1 rehab innings this season, however, posting a 6.75 ERA and a 1.90 WHIP. He didn't pitch more than four frames in any of those outings, so he may not be able to go too deep into Monday's game.

More News
Our Latest Stories