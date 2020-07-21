Richards took the loss in Monday's exhibition game against the Angels, hurling 4.2 innings and allowing one unearned run on five hits and one walk while striking out five.
Richards' own first-inning error led to the only run of the game, but the right-hander was otherwise sharp against his former team. The 32-year-old should pitch without limitations this season and is scheduled to make his first start Sunday at home against Arizona.
