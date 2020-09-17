Richards will work out of the bullpen for the final stretch of the regular season, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The right-hander worked as a reliever during Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers, allowing a solo homer with one strikeout and one walk over one inning. The Padres have three scheduled off days over the final 11 days of the season, so the team won't require a fifth starter until the playoffs. Richards could rejoin the rotation during the final weekend series, depending how the Friars want to structure the rotation entering the playoffs.