Richards hurled 3.1 innings in a Cactus League start against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing one unearned run on four hits and one walk while striking out four.

Richards has now hurled 5.1 frames this spring without allowing an earned run. He has also struck out six batters while touching the upper-90s with his fastball. Though he has dealt with numerous injuries during his career, Richards has a solid track record of success in the majors and could challenge for the role of staff ace if he is able to stay healthy.