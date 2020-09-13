Richards will start Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Giants.
The 32-year-old was originally slated to start Friday's contest, but the first two games of the series were postponed after the Giants produced a positive test for COVID-19, which has since been determined to have been a false positive. Mike Clevinger will start the matinee for the Friars.
More News
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Scheduled start postponed•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Fans nine in win•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Another short start•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Named starter for Monday•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Lit up in nightcap•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Labors through two innings•