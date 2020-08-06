Richards (0-1) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Dodgers. He gave up four runs on five hits and one walk while fanning four across five innings.

Richards has given up four runs in back-to-back starts and is yet to complete six full innings in any of his three outings this season. He will try to accomplish that in his next start, scheduled for Aug. 11 against the Dodgers once again, although that outing will come at Dodger Stadium.