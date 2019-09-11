Richards (elbow) pitched four innings for High-A Lake Elsinore in the opening game of the California League Championship Series on Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two.

Richards threw 63 pitches, 40 of which were strikes, in his most extended rehab start to date. With the minor-league playoffs coming to an end, Tuesday's outing is likely to be the last rehab appearance for Richards this season. The 31-year-old is expected to join the Padres in Milwaukee next week after missing the entire season thus far while recovering from Tommy John surgery.