Richards allowed two runs on six hits and two walks across seven innings Sunday, striking out two in the loss to Arizona. He did not factor in the decision.

Aside from a two-run homer by Kole Calhoun in the third inning, Richards kept the Padres offense pretty silent. He left the game in line for the victory but unfortunately, the bullpen gave the game away. In his last two starts, Richards has lowered his ERA from 4.60 to 3.45. He'll face the Astros at home Friday.