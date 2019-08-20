Richards threw well in a bullpen session over the weekend and could make a rehab start as early as next week, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Richards was shut down earlier this month after experiencing shoulder discomfort but appears ready to ramp up his activity again. He'll toss one more side session before potentially being sent out on his next rehab assignment. The 31-year-old was signed to a two-year deal in the offseason but has yet to pitch for the Padres as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.