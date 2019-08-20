Padres' Garrett Richards: Tosses strong bullpen session
Richards threw well in a bullpen session over the weekend and could make a rehab start as early as next week, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Richards was shut down earlier this month after experiencing shoulder discomfort but appears ready to ramp up his activity again. He'll toss one more side session before potentially being sent out on his next rehab assignment. The 31-year-old was signed to a two-year deal in the offseason but has yet to pitch for the Padres as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
More News
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Resumes throwing•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Hits snag in fourth rehab start•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Still in mix for 2019•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Padres' Garrett Richards: Reaches deal with San Diego•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...