Richards allowed a run on one hit and four walks over 3.1 innings in a no-decision Saturday versus the Diamondbacks. He struck out four.

Richards, who missed most of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery, only threw 58 pitches (29 strikes) in the abbreviated outing. It was the cleanest of his three outings this year. The 31-year-old will likely return to a full starter's workload next year.