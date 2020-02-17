Padres' Garrett Richards: Won't be on innings limit
Richards is not expected to face an innings restriction in 2020, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
The Padres signed Richards to a two-year contract in 2018 despite his ongoing recovery from Tommy John surgery. The veteran returned to action late in 2019, allowing eight earned runs in 8.2 innings. Richards is expected to fill a spot in San Diego's starting rotation in 2020.
