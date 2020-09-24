Padres manager Jayce Tingler suggested Wednesday that Richards will remain in the bullpen regardless of the status of injured starter Mike Clevinger (biceps), Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Clevinger was pulled due to a recurrence of biceps tightness after only one inning Wednesday, putting his postseason availability in doubt and potentially opening up a spot in the rotation. Despite the possible need for a replacement starter, Tingler suggested that the team's plan for Richards to pitch out of the bullpen will remain unchanged. The comment is somewhat surprising given Richards' general effectiveness as a starter this season; he gave up three earned runs or fewer in seven of his 10 starts.