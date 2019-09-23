Padres' Garrett Richards: Yanked in second inning
Richards allowed four runs on four hits and two walks over 1.2 innings Sunday, striking out two batters in the extra-innings win over Arizona.
All four runs scored that Richards allowed came during a disastrous second inning, including a two-run homer by Adam Jones. He's given up seven runs in 5.1 innings of work this season after returning from Tommy John surgery. Assuming he makes another appearance this season, Richards will see the Diamondbacks on the road next weekend.
