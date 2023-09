Sanchez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Sanchez is in the midst of a five-game hit streak during which he's gone 6-for-17 with a double and two homers, but he finds himself on the bench for the second time in San Diego's past three games. Luis Campusano has also hit well with an .856 OPS this season and will work behind the plate Sunday.