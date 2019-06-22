Padres' Gerardo Reyes: Cedes roster spot to Paddack
Reyes was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.
Reyes was bumped off the active roster with the Padres requiring a spot for Chris Paddack, who was recalled from High-A Lake Elsinore ahead of his scheduled start against the Pirates. Though he scooped up two wins in relief during his two-week stay with San Diego, Reyes was generally unproductive with seven runs allowed over 7.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.