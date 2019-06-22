Reyes was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.

Reyes was bumped off the active roster with the Padres requiring a spot for Chris Paddack, who was recalled from High-A Lake Elsinore ahead of his scheduled start against the Pirates. Though he scooped up two wins in relief during his two-week stay with San Diego, Reyes was generally unproductive with seven runs allowed over 7.1 innings.

