Reyes (1-0) worked two-thirds of an inning, striking out one, to pick up the win in Friday's 2-1 victory over the Diamondbacks.

The 25-year-old's big-league debut couldn't have gone much better. Reyes stepped in for Chris Paddack in a 1-1 tie to finish the sixth inning, and then became the pitcher of record when Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled home the winning run in the top of the seventh. Reyes' fastball was humming at 96-98 mph as he fanned Adam Jones, and while he won't work in particularly high-leverage spots at the outset of his career, he could quickly move into a set-up role in front of Kirby Yates if he keeps generating whiffs.