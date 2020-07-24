site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Gerardo Reyes: Not on Opening Day roster
RotoWire Staff
Jul 23, 2020
Reyes did not make the cut for the Padres' 30-man roster.
Reyes was never in serious contention for a spot in San Diego's exceptionally deep bullpen. He'll open the season at the team's alternate training site, though it's not out of the question that he could pitch in the majors this year.
