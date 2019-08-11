Reyes was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Reyes walked two of the three batters he faced Friday in the series opener, and that was it for his latest big-league stint. The right-hander has bounced between levels for much of the year and could be up and down again before rosters expand in September, if there's a need for a fresh arm in the bullpen.

