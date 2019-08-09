Reyes was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

Reyes hasn't found success in the big leagues this season, accruing a 10.91 ERA and 1.66 WHIP with a 23:9 K:BB over 15.2 innings. He'll get another shot in the majors after Jose Castillo was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left middle finger strain.

