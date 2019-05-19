Reyes was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

Reyes allowed six runs on five hits and four walks over his last three appearances (1.2 innings), so it's not overly surprising to see him headed for Triple-A. The 26-year-old's first taste of the majors ended with a 18.00 ERA, 2.60 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB across five innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories