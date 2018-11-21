Padres' Gerardo Reyes: Saved from Rule 5 draft

Reyes was added to the 40-man roster by San Diego on Tuesday.

Reyes was given Rule 5 draft protection after recording a 3.00 ERA with 49 strikeouts across 39 innings with Double-A San Antonio in 2018. He should start the upcoming campaign at either Double-A or Triple-A El Paso.

