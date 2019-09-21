Reyes has allowed one earned run and struck out 11 batters in 6.1 innings since being called up Sept. 3.

Reyes' recent success is a stark contrast to his previous five stints in the majors this season, during which he accumulated an 11.25 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over 16 innings. Although the sample size is small, Reyes' progress can be tied to a drastic improvement in control; whereas he walked 11 batters in his previous 18 outings, he has yet to issue a free pass in September. The 26-year-old's strong month could open the door for a chance to earn a season-long bullpen spot with the big club if he throws well in spring training next season.