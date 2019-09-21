Padres' Gerardo Reyes: Thriving since latest callup
Reyes has allowed one earned run and struck out 11 batters in 6.1 innings since being called up Sept. 3.
Reyes' recent success is a stark contrast to his previous five stints in the majors this season, during which he accumulated an 11.25 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over 16 innings. Although the sample size is small, Reyes' progress can be tied to a drastic improvement in control; whereas he walked 11 batters in his previous 18 outings, he has yet to issue a free pass in September. The 26-year-old's strong month could open the door for a chance to earn a season-long bullpen spot with the big club if he throws well in spring training next season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...