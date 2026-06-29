Padres' German Marquez: Could be in mix to pitch Monday

Marquez (forearm) didn't make his scheduled rehab start Sunday with Triple-A El Paso and could return from the 15-day injured list to appear Monday in the Padres' series opener against the Cubs in Chicago, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Marquez had already made five rehab appearances (four starts) with El Paso this month, building up to as many five innings and 73 pitches back on June 17. Though he had been scheduled to start Sunday, Marquez ended up working out of the El Paso bullpen in his most recent appearance Tuesday, when he struck out three and allowed one run over 1.2 innings. The Padres seem to be keeping their options open with Marquez's role for when he returns, but if he's activated Monday, he'll most likely be deployed as a starter -- albeit on a limited pitch count -- or a bulk reliever. Griffin Canning is also available on five days' rest and could be part of Monday's pitching plan.