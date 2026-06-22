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Padres' German Marquez: Hits five innings in rehab start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Marquez (forearm) struck out three and allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks across five innings in a rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A El Paso.

Making what was his fourth rehab start with El Paso, Marquez built up to 73 pitches (43 strikes) and induced seven swings and misses. The right-hander has looked sharp throughout his assignment, compiling a 1.76 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB in 15.1 innings. Marquez looks ready to return from the 15-day injured list during the upcoming week, and while the Padres haven't revealed their plans for the 31-year-old, he would be a logical choice to replace the struggling Griffin Canning (6.64 ERA, 1.57 WHIP over 42 innings) when his next turn in the rotation comes up Tuesday versus Atlanta at Petco Park.

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