Padres' German Marquez: Pitches in relief again at Triple-A

Marquez (forearm) recorded two outs and allowed three earned runs on three hits and one walk during his rehab appearance Tuesday with Triple-A El Paso.

Marquez kicked off his rehab assignment July 2 and started in each of his first four appearances for El Paso, maxing out at five innings and 73 pitches. While his usage seemed to indicate that the Padres were considering Marquez for a spot in the rotation upon his return from the 15-day injured list, the veteran righty now appears to be preparing for a bullpen role. He's worked in relief in his last two outings for El Paso, striking out three while allowing four runs on six hits and three walks in 2.1 innings between those contests. Marquez's 30-day rehab window officially came to a close Wednesday, so the Padres could look to activate him at some point during their upcoming four-game series with the Dodgers.